Lazio sees red, cedes point to Como in chilly Serie A draw

ROME (AP) — Ten-man Lazio gave up a late goal to Como and drew 1-1 at home and extended its winless run to three games in Serie A on Friday.

A first-half goal from Boulaye Dia gave the Rome club the lead but Patrick Cutrone equalized in the 72nd minute when he stooped to head home Gabriel Strefezza’s inviting cross from the right.

The turning point came in the 58th when Lazio's Loum Tchaouna was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in two minutes.

Lazio was in fourth place, four points behind Inter Milan, five behind Atalanta and eight off leader Napoli.

Como was 15th, two points above the relegation zone.

