Lionel Messi has doubled Argentina’s lead after scoring in the 51st minute of the Copa America semifinal match against Canada.

Messi brought the ball down the right wing before laying off a pass to teammate Rodrigo De Paul in the penalty area. De Paul attempted to keep the play moving but had his pass attempt intercepted by Canada’s Ismael Kone.

Kone could not get enough on his clearance attempt, however, and had it picked off by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez at the top of Canada’s 18-yard box. Fernandez fired a shot in the direction of Maxime Crepeau before Messi stuck out his left foot and deflected the attempt just before it reached the outstretched arms of Canada's keeper.

The ball hopped up and hit Crepeau in the head before bouncing past the goal line and into Canada’s net for Messi's first goal of the tournament to give his side a 2-0 lead over Canada in the second half of their Copa America semifinal tilt.