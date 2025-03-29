FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Newcomers Luciano Acosta and Léo Chú scored two minutes apart in the first half and FC Dallas rallied to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

Sporting KC (0-5-1), still chasing its first win since mid-September of last season, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a goal by Dániel Sallói. It was his second netter this season and the 49th of his career. Shapi Suleymanov notched his second assist this season in six career appearances.

Acosta pulled Dallas (3-2-1) even in the 37th minute with an assist from Petar Musa and Chú scored in the 39th for the lead.

Acosta has three goals this season after the former league MVP totaled 72 goals and 97 assists in stints with FC Cincinnati and D.C. United. Musa's assist was his third this season and his sixth in his second season in the league.

Chú was making his second appearance with the club after scoring seven goals in four previous seasons with the Seattle Sounders. Sebastian Lletget had his first assist of the season and defender Osaze Urhoghide notched his first assist in his sixth career appearance on the go-ahead score.

Maarten Paes totaled four saves in goal for Dallas.

John Pulskamp did not have a save for Sporting KC.

Dallas dropped its first two home matches of the season under first-year coach Eric Quill, but the club has still never lost three in a row at home.

Sporting KC is winless in its last 13 matches across all competitions dating to last season.

Dallas travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Sporting KC will host St. Louis City on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer