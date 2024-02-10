MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham asked to be substituted with a hurt left foot after scoring two goals in Real Madrid's Spanish league game against Girona on Saturday.

Bellingham appeared to twist his left ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half. The England midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field.

But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.

Madrid visits Leipzig on Tuesday to start their Champions League round-of-16 matchup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer