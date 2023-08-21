MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City looks to have found a replacement for Riyad Mahrez with only a few days left in Europe's summer transfer window.

City and French team Rennes have reportedly reached agreement on a fee for the transfer of Belgium winger Jérémy Doku, who will cost the English and European champions 65 million euros ($71 million) if he passes a medical examination.

Neither club has commented officially about the potential transfer.

The 21-year-old Doku is a fast and skilful winger who has played for Rennes since 2020. Before that, he was at Anderlecht.

City has been searching for an extra attacker to add to the squad after selling Mahrez to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli last month.

Defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic are City's two signings so far in this transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1.

