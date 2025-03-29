COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored twice in a three-minute stretch and the Colorado Rapids beat Charlotte FC 2-0 on Saturday.

At the 78th minute, Omir Fernández made a perfect feed to Mihailovic who punched it in from the center of the box to the lower right for a 1-0 Colorado (3-1-2) lead. The Rapids moved the ball up the left side and Mihailovic entered the box unmarked from the right.

Then, at the 81st minute, the right-footed Mihailovic went to the bottom left corner on a penalty kick. Mihailovic helped set up the PK with a pass to Rafael Navarro who took it on the run before getting shoved to the ground from behind by Adilson Malanda who was given a yellow card.

Charlotte (3-2-1), which entered with its best five-match start in franchise history, surrendered 21 total shot attempts.

It was the first time the two teams have met in the regular season since 2023.

With the start and his return from international duty, Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen tied David Kramer (38) for the ninth-most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history. He has now surpassed David Kramer (16) for ninth-most wins by a goalkeeper recorded in club history.

___

