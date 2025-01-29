BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has a Champions League scoring feat for which Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland would be proud.

With goals in the third and fifth minutes against Celtic, Rogers become the first player to score twice in the opening five minutes of a Champions League game, statistics supplier Opta said.

The 22-year-old Rogers marked his goals at Villa Park with a Cole Palmer-style celebration, rubbing his hands over his arms in a cold pose.

It continued Rogers' breakthrough season at Villa — and his goals might be important going forward this season.

There was speculation in the British media Wednesday linking Jhon Duran, Villa's back-up striker from Colombia, with a move to Saudi Arabia. Villa has not officially commented on any transfer.

Villa was already sure of at least a playoff spot in the revamped Champions League.

