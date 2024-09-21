MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao hopes that Spain winger Nico Williams will have recovered from an ankle bruise in time to face Roma at the start of their Europa League campaign, coach Ernesto Valverde said Saturday.

Williams took a knock to his left ankle and had to be substituted during a 2-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish league this week.

Athletic will kick off the Europa League’s group stage at Roma next Thursday. Valverde said that Williams may be back for that away game, but that he will definitely miss Sunday’s home game against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

“Let’s see if we can have him back against Roma,” Valverde said. “He is a fundamental player for us, I hope he can be with us.”

The 22-year-old Williams is coming off a breakout season when he helped Athletic win the Copa del Rey and starred for Spain as it won the European Championship in July.

