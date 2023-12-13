DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Warren Zaïre-Emery scored for Paris Saint-Germain to squeeze into the knockout stages of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Zaïre-Emery fired in the equalizer five minutes after Karim Adeyemi had scored for Dortmund, but PSG also had AC Milan to thank for beating Newcastle 2-1 in the other Group F match.

Newcastle’s loss left PSG in second place to join already qualified Dortmund in the next round, with Milan finishing third to go into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Newcastle finished bottom of the group.

Kylian Mbappé thought he’d scored PSG’s winner to top the group at Dortmund’s expense in the 72nd, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Both teams missed a host of chances before Adeyemi finally broke the deadlock in the 51st.

Ramy Bensebaini pressured Marquinhos in defense and Niclas Füllkrug pulled the ball back for Adeyemi to sweep it past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But Dortmund’s defense failed to stop Mbappé crossing from the left. Barcola laid it back for Zaïre-Emery to drill in a low shot from a central position.

