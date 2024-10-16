VANCOUVER — Isabella D'Aquila scored twice, but Christine Sinclair was the star of the show Tuesday as her Portland Thorns blanked the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite FC 6-0 in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

Sinclair, Alexa Spaanstra, Payton Linnehan and Reyna Reyes had a goal apiece for the Thorns, while D'Aquila also contributed three assists.

Sinclair, who hails from nearby Burnaby, B.C., was playing her final game at B.C. Place and got big cheers from the crowd several times throughout the night, starting before kickoff and finally when she was subbed off late in the match.

The 41-year-old Canadian soccer legend announced last month that she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. She ended her international career last year as the world's top scorer in both men's and women's soccer with 190 goals.

Portland went 3-1-0 in the group phase of the Champions Cup, but must to await the outcome of two matches on Wednesday to see if the club has secured a spot in May's semifinals.

The Whitecaps, comprised mostly of teenage players from the club's academy system, went 1-3-0 across the 10-team tournament, which features the top women’s clubs from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The winner will represent CONCACAF at the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2026.

The Whitecaps challenged the Thorns early on Tuesday.

Eighteen minutes in, 'Caps forward Jamie Perault got a solid run down the field and unleashed a shot that went just wide of the far post.

Her teammate, Jeneva Hernandez Gray, came within inches of opening the scoring three minutes later when she fired a shot off the post.

Portland got on the board in the 23rd minute when Linnehan dished off to D'Aquila and the American striker sent a left-footed shot through the legs of Whitecaps' goalkeeper Morgan McAslan from the top of the penalty area.

McAslan made a big stop in the 38th minute, denying Sinclair from distance. But D'Aquila was there to pick up the rebound and fired a quick shot in from the corner of the six-yard box to give the Thorns a 2-0 lead.

Linnehan padded the lead in the 54th minute when McAslan came well off her line to make a stop and missed the ball. Linnehan stepped around the 'keeper and tapped a shot into the yawning net.

D'Aquila helped the Thorns cushion their advantage again in the 58th minute, dishing off to Spaanstra in the six-yard box. The midfielder deflected the ball in to make it 4-0.

The announced crowd of 6,731 rose to their feet in the 84th minute when Sinclair fired in a shot from the side of the net to put Portland up 5-0. Massive cheers emanated when the goal was announced over the loudspeaker.

Minutes later, Sinclair was subbed off to loud cheers once again. She clapped to the crowd and hugged her teammates before leaving the field.

In the stands, several fans held signs reading "Thank you, Sinclair!" and others sported Canada jerseys bearing her name and No. 12.

Reyes sealed the score at 6-0 three minutes into injury time, taking a cross from D'Aquila and heading it into the Whitecaps net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.