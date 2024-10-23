Raphinha steals the show with a hat trick in Barcelona's statement win over Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona's game against Bayern Munich was billed as a duel between Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Then Raphinha stole the show and left to a standing ovation.

Kane and Lewandowski both scored, but the Brazilian winger's hat trick for Barcelona outshone both of the strikers in Barcelona's 4-1 statement win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Each of his three goals stood out in its own way. First, Raphinha darted in behind Bayern's defense to score in the very first minute, then he shot the ball between defender Dayot Upamecano's legs to score his second just before halftime.

The third goal saw Raphinha display his technique to control Lamine Yamal's cross-field pass on his chest and exploit the gap between two defenders before completing the hat trick.

Barcelona's fans were again on their feet to applaud when Raphinha, who had also captained the team because of Marc-André ter Stegen's injury, was substituted in the 75th, leaving him a little fresher for Saturday's “Clasico” against Real Madrid.

Raphinha's demolition job on the Bayern defense also means plaudits for Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick, who was the comprehensive winner against his old team, Bayern, with whom Flick beat Barcelona 8-2 in 2020.

The loss throws Bayern's season under new coach Vincent Kompany into turmoil.

Bayern began its Champions League campaign with a record-breaking 9-2 demolition of Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb but is now 23rd in the Champions League standings, one place below Zagreb, after back-to-back losses to Aston Villa and Barcelona. Across all competitions, Bayern has won just one of its last five games.

The ease with which Raphinha was able to exploit gaps in the back line could reopen questions about whether Bayern, which has now conceded seven goals in its last three games, remains fragile in defense.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer