Real Betis players denounce homophobic insults after carrying purses to wedding

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis players Aitor Ruibal and Borja Iglesias have denounced homophobic insults they received online after carrying purses at a wedding this weekend.

Ruibal wrote on Twitter about what he called “frustrated attempts by a noisy minority to ridicule me and my teammate Borja Iglesias because of our clothing and its alleged connotation to our sexual orientation.”

In a photo alongside other teammates, Ruibal was seen with a small hand purse, while Iglesias had one around his shoulder. Ruibal also had his hair dyed pink and blue. The image posted on Instagram ignited a wave of homophobic messages directed at them. Ruibal had also posted a photo of him carrying the purse alongside his female partner.

Ruibal highlighted the “importance of respect toward everyone regardless of their sexual orientation,” and the need to “reject any type of phobia, so people can live in harmony in society.”

“Those who at this point continue to show this type of behavior need urgent help,” he said. “They are the ones with a problem because of their intolerance.”

Ruibal also thanked the messages of support he received.

Iglesias congratulated Ruibal for his messages and praised those who supported them.

“To those of you still in prehistory, I send you a lot of encouragement, as it has to be very difficult not to evolve and remain conditioned instead of enjoying how beautiful life is.”

