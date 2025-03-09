Report: Gilles' NWSL future up in the air due to 'geopolitical situation' in United States

Vanessa Gilles, a member of the Canadian women's national soccer team who is currently on loan with Lyon in France, reportedly doesn't see herself returning to the NWSL's Angel City FC when her loan ends in June because of the current state of politics in the United States.

"I don't see myself going back to the United States with the current geopolitical situation. It's a bit complicated to go back there as a Canadian," Gillies said according to a report via Le Progrès OL.

Gilles, a 28-year-old from Ottawa, has been on loan with Lyon since the 2022-23 season. Gilles has seven goals across 19 total appearances this season with the team.

Gillies played seven games with Angel City in 2022 before joining Lyon.

With the Canadian national team, Gillies has scored eight goals in 50 appearances and helped her country capture the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Alongside Jonathan David, Gillies was named Canada Soccer Player of the Year in 2024 after a memorable performance at the Olympics in Pairs.