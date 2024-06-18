Report: Mbappé set to miss heavyweight clash vs. Netherlands Friday

It appears France will be without star forward Kylian Mbappé for their biggest game of the group round at UEFA Euro 2024.

According to ESPN, Mbappé is likely to miss Friday's match against the Netherlands after suffering a broken nose in Monday's 1-0 win over Austria.

The report notes that Mbappé wants to play, but the France's Football Federation does not want to take any risks with his health. The federation said earlier on Tuesday that a mask was being made to protect the 25-year-old from further injury.

“He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately,” the federation said in a statement. “A mask will be made so as to allow the No. 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”

Friday's game could determine the top seed out of Group D after both France and the Netherlands winning their opening games.

France's final game of the group round will be played on June 25 against Poland.

More details to follow.

