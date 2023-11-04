SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 on Saturday and claim its first victory in the Premier League this season.

Oliver Norwood scored from the spot following a foul by Fabio Silva on George Baldock to spark wild scenes inside Bramall Lane, with his team having only picked up one point from its opening 10 games.

Sheffield United, which was promoted from the Championship last season, remains in last place on goal difference, however.

Cameron Archer opened the scoring for the hosts in the 72nd before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalized in the 89th.

