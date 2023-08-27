PARIS (AP) — Striker Nabil Alioui scored his first pair of goals in the French top flight to help Le Havre rally to a 2-2 draw at Rennes on Sunday.

Rennes wasted the chance to move level on points with Monaco and Marseille at the top of the league after wasting a two-goal lead.

The 24-year-old Alioui, who honed his skills at Monaco's academy, is getting his first taste of the top league in France this season.

After Rennes dominated the first half and took command of the match with goals from Ludovic Blas and Chirstopher Wooh, Alioui revived Le Havre's hopes with a header past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda five minutes before the interval.

Le Havre's chances took a further blow near the hour mark with Samuel Grandsir's sending off, but Alioui managed to snatch another goal in the 70th minute. Well set up by Loic Nego's pass, Alioui made the most of some slack defending to curl a right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Rennes lags two points behind Monaco and Marseille in the standings after taking five points from its three opening matches. Le Havre, which was promoted to Ligue 1 in June, has two points.

Defending champion PSG has five points after securing its first win of the season against Lens on Saturday.

TEUMA'S DOUBLE

Newly signed Teddy Teuma scored twice to help Reims end Montpellier's unbeaten run and move to third place.

The Malta midfielder, who joined Reims from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise this summer, scored two impressive goals with his left foot to complete the 3-1 win after Yunis Abdelhamid's opener in the eighth minute.

Teuma got his first goal from a free kick near the edge of the area and then beat goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte with a powerful half-volley under the bar.

Jordan winger Mousa Al Tamari scored Montpellier's goal, taking his tally to three goals in as many games.

Reims has six points, two more than Montpellier.

Also, Lorient thrashed Lille 4-1 to earn its first win of this campaign. Laurent Abergel scored one goal and had an assist. It was the first time Lorient scored at least four goals in a French league match since April 2022.

Nice and Lyon remained winless following their below-par display in a 0-0 draw. Strasbourg beat Toulouse 2-0 with a pair of second-half goals, and promoted Metz secured its first win of the season with a 1-0 away win at Clermont.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer