Calgary Wild FC unveiled as Northern Super League franchise

Calgary has a new professional sports team.

The city’s Northern Super League (NSL) team, Calgary Wild FC, was unveiled Thursday in front of an audience of more than 100 dignitaries and youth soccer players at McMahon Stadium.

The NSL, a women’s professional soccer league, officially launched this week and is being led by former Canadian national team star Diana Matheson. Six teams (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax) will start competition in the spring of 2025.

Wild FC will play out of McMahon Stadium and hope to have new turf installed at the facility before the team begins play.

The club’s crest is neon violet and red and has the shape of an owl’s head with a stylized ‘W.’ It pays tribute to the five nations of Treaty 7, the land on which Calgary is situated on, as well as the Famous Five, a group of Alberta women who fought for gender equality during the 1920s.

“We wanted to include as much of Calgary, its history and its surroundings as possible,” said Wild board chair Deanna Zumwalt. “This is Calgary’s team, and we want our identity to reflect our city so that Calgarians identify with the logo, the colours, and the team, making the crest their own. With the spirit of 'she shoots, she soars,' we aim to embody the idea that this team will lift women’s soccer in Calgary and Alberta to new heights. The sky’s the limit.”

The theme of the day was that the country’s elite female soccer players will have the opportunity to remain in Canada to play professionally. At the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Canada and Haiti were the only countries without a domestic women’s soccer league.

“Growing up, I always knew that I wanted to play professional soccer, but I never knew exactly what that looked like,” said Sarah Kinzner, who grew up in Calgary and played NCAA soccer before she went to Hungary to continue her career.

Kinzner also represented Canada internationally and currently plays for the Calgary Foothills team in the United Women’s Soccer League, a pro-am league based in the U.S. She hopes to be part of the new NSL club.

“As I progressed in my career, it’s a sad realization that if I wanted to pursue my dream to play pro, I’d have to move away from home and travel to either the States or overseas,” she said. “For some players, this is not an issue and they’re able to continue to play. But for others, this can be a dealbreaker and is a big reason why currently, many Canadian female players have to end their careers early.”

Those players experience significant challenges in those environments far away from home, be it isolation from family or even simply communicating with new teammates and coaches.

“Sometimes, there are limitations for how many international players teams can have,” Kinzner explained. “Language barriers make it really difficult. On the team I played on, I couldn’t even speak with the coach because he didn’t speak English. It can be really difficult sometimes.”

Now, those players won’t have to leave Canada. Matheson has announced a $1.5 million salary cap, comparable with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the U.S., which began play in 2013.

Several Canadian soccer stars, including national team captain Jessie Fleming, play in the NWSL, which has a salary cap of $2.75 million. Matheson also said that the minimum salary will be $50,000, which will help the league attract top-end talent. Canadian Tire Corporation, DoorDash, and Air Canada are among the league’s founding corporate partners.

“Based on the revenues we're driving, we felt that the $1.5 million was a good starting point. We know that salaries internationally are rising quickly too, and we want to compete internationally,” Matheson told TSN.

She also pointed out the off-field opportunities for Canadians in the new NSL.

“There are opportunities for Canadians coming home to monetize your own brand in a way there's just not when you play abroad,” she said. “Like, if you're a Canadian star, but you're playing in Italy or Norway, the Italian and Norwegian brands aren't looking to sign international players.”

On Thursday morning in Calgary, speakers like Zumwalt and local soccer community members emphasized the importance of representation.

"This team and league are not only about professional women’s soccer, it's about setting the stage where Canadian female athletes are celebrated and where their achievements can inspire the next generation of young players," Zumwalt said.

There was also excitement about the long-term impact of the new team.

“I have two young girls,” said Lee Tucker, the head coach of the Calgary Foothills. “They’re developing their passion for soccer. It’s incredible to think that all they will ever know is a world of professional soccer in their city. The opportunities are very real.”