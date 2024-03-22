Odds favour Canada to advance in Copa America qualifier

Canada's men's national soccer team takes on Trinidad and Tobago Saturday afternoon in a match that will see the winner advance to Copa America.

The Canadian men are looking to punch their ticket to the event for the first time ever and the odds are in their favour.

Before Alphonso Davis and the Canadian men take to the pitch, let’s dive into the odds that FanDuel is offering on the game.

Odds favour Canada to beat Trinidad and Tobago

Canada is a massive favourite at FanDuel to win the match and are -1150 on the moneyline.

That number represents an implied probability of 92 per cent.

Trinidad and Tobago are +2400 to win, with that number coming with a probability of just 4 per cent.

It’s been over 11 years since these two nations played each other in an international friendly that Canada won 2-0.

The last time they met competitively was during 2002 World Cup qualifying when Trinidad and Tobago won 4-0 in Sept. of 2000.

Goal Props

Canada is -700 to score the first goal of the game, while both teams to score is listed at +164.

A goal to be scored in both halves is currently priced at -215.

Goalscorer Props

Cyle Larin has the shortest odds of any player in the match to score a goal on Saturday at -200.

Larin is also the favourite to score the opening goal of the match at +180.

Not far behind Larin is Jonathan David at -180 to score and +200 to opening the scoring.

Canada has 15 players with shorter odds to score a goal than any player on Trinidad and Tobago. Including Alphonso Davis at +160.

Levi Garcia and Reon Moore at +800 are the only two players on Trinidad and Tobago with odds shorter than 10-1 to score.

They are both 22-1 to score the first goal of the game.