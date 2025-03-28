Toronto FC coach hopes to add at least one player before transfer window closes

TORONTO - Winless Toronto FC is looking to add to its roster with speculation that Swiss midfielder Maxime Dominguez is close to joining the team.

The MLS primary transfer window closes April 23.

"We're in discussions with a couple of players. And we've looked at a number of players," Toronto coach Robin Fraser said Friday. "And I certainly expect that we will add at least one player between now and then.

"Certainly, we look forward to whatever we can do to help strengthen the squad."

The 29-year-old Dominguez joined Brazil's Vasco da Gama in September, transferring from Portugal's Gil Vicente FC.

He has also played in Poland for Raków Częstochowa and Miedz Legnica. Before that, he had stints with Servette FC, FC Zurich, Lausanne Sport and Neuchâtel Xamax in Switzerland.

The MLS secondary transfer window runs July 24 to Aug. 21

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025