Toronto FC celebrated a much-needed 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in style Saturday night, banging a drum in front of the diehard fans in the south stand of BMO Field.

"We won a match and we're banging the drum. I mean normally you do that after you've won a cup final or the league or something," Toronto coach John Herdman said with a laugh.

One of the fans jumped out of the stands to give the players the drum.

"I think they know how much we needed it," said Herdman.

"It felt amazing. It felt long overdue," Toronto substitute Deandre Kerr, who was involved in both Toronto goals, said of the impromptu post-game celebration. "It's been a tough stretch. To get this win in front of the fans. They deserve it more than anything."

Attendance at BMO Field was announced at 25,880.

Toronto has been in the weeds for a long time, having lost its last six games and gone winless in nine (0-7-2).

It was a battle of struggling sides. Both had not won in MLS play since May 18 (3-0 at New England for the Union and 5-1 over visiting Montreal for TFC).

Goals in the 74th and 78th minutes set Toronto on the comeback trail in what Herdman called a must-win game.

Kerr scored for Toronto, which also benefited from a Jack Elliott own goal. Israeli international Tai Baribo replied for Philadelphia, which saw it winless run extend to a club-record 10 games (0-6-4).

"Again we're tough to play against. I think we gave up two shots on goal, zero corner kicks, but still found a way to make some big mistakes and get punished for them," lamented Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin.

Both teams launched 11 shots with Philadelphia having a 4-2 edge in shots on target.

Herdman's subs changed the game with Kerr, Lorenzo Insigne and Deybi Flores all playing their part in the TFC rally.

There was plenty of buildup but no finish for Toronto until the 74th minute when Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, with a diving header, sent the ball in front of goal where Kerr and Elliott collided with the ball squibbing off a body into the net.

It was ruled an own goal by Elliott. Insigne and fellow Italian Federico Bernardeschi played their part in setup of the attack. Kerr maintains he touched the ball and should get credit.

Four minutes later, Flores won the ball back and sent it to Insigne. His through ball found Kerr, who slotted the ball past Union 'keeper Andrew Rick.

Chances were few and far between in the first half with Philadelphia offering up some physical defence.

But the visitors went ahead in the 39th minute when Baribo, beating centre back Kevin Long, headed home Kai Wagner's well-flighted free kick for his third goal of the season. The goal survived a VAR check for offside.

Toronto, which has lost its last four home outings, had 67 per cent possession in the first 45 minutes but did not manage a shot on target.

Herdman sent on Insigne to start the second half. The Italian star started on the bench, perhaps with an eye to Wednesday's game at Inter Miami.

Toronto's first shot on goal came in the 56th minute, a weak effort by Prince Owusu after a fine pass from Insigne.

Toronto (8-13-3) was coming off a 2-1 mid-week defeat at CPL champion Forge in the opening leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal. Herdman made six changes to the lineup that lost in Hamilton.

Philadelphia (4-10-9) ended a five-game losing streak by tying the visiting New York Red Bulls 0-0 last Saturday with Rick, an 18-year-old homegrown 'keeper, recording his first shutout in his third career start.

The game was the first for Toronto since Bill Manning was let go as president of TFC and the CFL Argonauts.

Toronto went into weekend play in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, hanging onto the final playoff wild-card berth. Philadelphia was 14th, one point out of the East basement.

The two teams played to a scoreless draw when they met at Subaru Park on May 29. That marked TFC's last clean sheet with TFC outscored 21-7 in the eight matches since in all competitions.

Toronto had gone 0-6-1 in league play since that meeting while Philadelphia went 0-5-2. The Union have not been helped by the injury absence of Jamaican international Andre Blake, a three-time MLS goalkeeper of the year who had knee surgery in late May.

Blake, who last played April 27, returned to training this week but did not make the matchday squad.

Toronto was without captain/midfielder Jonathan Osorio and fullback/wingback Richie Laryea, who are away with Canada at Copa America. Wingback Tyrese Spicer and midfielders Brandon Servania and Alonso Coello are injured.

It was a toasty 27 C, feeling like 33 C, at kickoff for TFC's annualCaribbean Heritage Match.

Toronto plays twice on the road next week, at Inter Miami on Wednesday and Montreal on Saturday.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.