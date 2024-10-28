Toronto FC, taking the first steps in what has been billed as a "total rebuild," has declined 2025 contract options on defenders Aimé Mabika and Shane O'Neill, midfielder Brandon Servania and goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh.

The fate of German forward Prince Owusu, the team's leading scorer with nine goals, remains to be decided.

TFC says it has until the MLS deadline of Nov. 27 to exercise or decline the 2025 contract options for Owusu and defender Luke Singh, currently on loan at the CPL's Atletico Ottawa.

And the team says conversations are "ongoing" with some players who had their options declined.

Toronto could try to renegotiate a new deal with Owusu, whose US$807,500 salary ranked fifth on the club.

It could also use the time to see if other teams are interested in the big German.

“We would like to thank the players not returning for the 2025 season for their hard work and service to our club," Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “We will continue to utilize the MLS-provided deadlines in our ongoing discussions with select players into next season.”

Toronto missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference at 11-19-4. TFC finished poorly, picking up just one point out of a possible 15 in its last five outings (0-4-1).

That prompted MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley to declare "TFC is a complete rebuild … Everything is on the table."

"We don't have a club identity, a club ethos, currently right now for TFC … I kind of realized that pretty quickly that it's kind of lost its way," added Pelley, who took charge of MLSE in April.

Toronto has exercised the contract options on goalkeeper Luka Gavran, defenders Kobe Franklin and Kevin Long, wingback Tyrese Spicer, midfielders Alonso Coello and Kosi Thompson and forward Deandre Kerr.

South African midfielder Cassius Mailula is on loan with Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club through July 2025, with Wydad having an option to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of the loan.

Owusu, 27, who started 20 games, split duties with Kerr, a 21-year-old Canadian who had three goals in 12 starts.

Servania, returning from knee surgery, was sidelined until August when he made his return with TFC 2. The 25-year-old, whose US$602,708 salary ranked ninth among TFC players, appeared for the first team a month later, seeing a total of just 63 minutes in three games including one start.

The 31-year-old O'Neill, who earned US$413,000, saw action in 20 games, including 14 starts, in an injury-disrupted season. The 26-year-old Mabika, who made US$133,125, fell down the depth chart and played in 12 games, including three starts.

Ranjitsingh was Toronto's third-string goalkeeper behind Sean Johnson and Gavran.

Toronto has 17 players under contract, including designated players Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Insigne and Bernardeschi, whose combined salaries of US$21.695 million produced 12 goals and 15 assists this season, are under contract through June 2026 and the end of 2026, respectively. The club has contract options on Insigne through 2026 and Bernardeschi through 2028.

Fullback/wingback Richie Laryea, Toronto's other designated player, is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027. Hernandez has said Laryea's contract can be restructured to remove the DP status if needed.

Toronto FC Roster

Goalkeepers: Luka Gavran, Sean Johnson.

Defenders: Nathaniel Edwards, Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Kevin Long, Adam Pearlman, Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Lazar Stefanovic.

Midfielders: Alonso Coello, Derrick Etienne Jr., Deybi Flores, Matty Longstaff, Cassius Mailula, Jonathan Osorio, Kosi Thompson.

Forwards: Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Deandre Kerr, Hugo Mbongue, Charlie Sharp, Tyrese Spicer.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024