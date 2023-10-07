Tottenham goes top of the Premier League with win against Luton

LUTON, England (AP) — Tottenham moved to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win against Luton on Saturday, despite going down to 10 men.

Micky van de Ven's 52nd-minute goal at Kenilworth Road extended Spurs' unbeaten league start to eight games, while Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half added time.

The win saw Tottenham move two points clear of defending champion Manchester City, which plays Arsenal on Sunday.

James Maddison was the architect of Van de Ven's goal with a twisting run in the box before crossing for his teammate to score from close range.

For Luton it was a sixth league loss of the season following its promotion to English soccer's top flight.

Richarlison could have put Tottenham ahead early on, but he twice failed to take advantage. First he shot off target from a promising position and then Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski denied the Brazilian forward with his feet.

Pedro Porro also failed to take another opportunity and Kaminski produced an excellent fingertip save to deny Dejan Kulusevski.

Bissouma was booked twice in quick succession by referee John Brooks, the second for simulation, which led to his sending off.

Elijah Adebayo had the chance to put Luton ahead before Van de Ven's winner, which was his first goal in English soccer.

Maddison collected Kulusevski’s short corner and brilliantly spun away from Alfie Doughty before playing in Van de Ven to finish.

