Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his frustration that video reviews were “killing the game” after his team had an equalizer overturned in the 1-0 loss at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

Pape Sarr’s goal in the 69th minute was disallowed for his foul in the buildup, with video assistant referee Jarred Gillett and then on-field referee Craig Pawson taking a long time to reach a decision.

It contributed to the second half having 12 minutes of stoppage time at Stamford Bridge.

“Look, it’s killing the game,” Postecoglou said. “It’s not the same game it used to be.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get,” he added. “You’re standing around for 12 minutes. It’s killing the game. But no one cares about that. I think everyone loves the drama, the controversy. I'm sure there’ll be 24 hours of discussion around it, I think that’s what everyone wants. It’s killing the spectacle of the game.”

Postecoglou appeared more unhappy that it took so long to come to a decision, rather than the decision itself.

“If the ref saw that and needed to see that for six minutes, tell me what’s clear and obvious about it,” he said.

There has been a growing disconnect between Postecoglou and Tottenham’s fans, with the team languishing in 14th place and losing its playing identity.

This was a 16th loss in 30 Premier League matches this season for Spurs, whose visiting fans serenaded their Australian coach with a chant of “You don’t know what you're doing” when Postecoglou brought on Sarr to replace Lucas Bergvall.

Postecoglou then appeared to face the fans and cup his hand to his ear after Sarr scored the goal that was later disallowed.

“I wanted them to be happy, mate,” Postecoglou said as an explanation. “We’d just scored a cracking goal. I wanted them to cheer because they hadn’t had a lot to cheer about.

“My subs have been booed, it’s not the first time. They are allowed to boo. But I wanted them to cheer because it was a cracking goal.”

Some Tottenham fans were seen abusing the players who went over to the away end to applaud the support.

“The fans are right to be disappointed,” Tottenham midfielder James Maddison said.

“I think it’s still important we go over and show our appreciation, even though we aren’t getting a nice reception — let’s put it that way. It’s nice to walk over there, I think they deserve that, even though it’s not easy to go over and get pelted right in your face.”

