CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sam Surridge and Ahmed Qasem had first-half goals, Hany Mukhtar scored on a late penalty kick and Nashville handed the Philadelphia Union their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Nashville (2-1-1) grabbed the lead in the 15th minute when Sam Surridge took a pass from defender Walker Zimmerman and scored. It was the first goal for Surridge after he scored 12 times last year — his first full season. It was the first assist for Zimmerman and his seventh in six seasons with the club.

Philadelphia (3-1-0) pulled even in the 33rd minute on a wild unassisted score by Jovan Lukic off a high-sailing deflection. Lukic found the net for the second time in his fourth career start and appearance.

Nashville took a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute when Qasem, a 21-year-old midfielder, scored his second goal in his second career start and fourth appearance. Defender Daniel Lovitz earned his second assist.

Hany Mukhtar added some insurance when he scored for the first time this season on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute. The PK was awarded after Mukhtar was fouled by Jakob Glesnes.

Joe Willis had four saves for Nashville. Andre Blake stopped one shot for Philadelphia.

Olwethu Makhanya, a 20-year-old rookie defender making his fourth start, received a red card in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Tai Baribo didn't score for the Union for the first time this season. Baribo tied a record set by the Chicago Fire's Ante Razov in 1999 with six goals in the first three matches.

Philadelphia won its first three matches under first-year manager Bradley Carnell. The Union used the same starting lineup in four straight matches for the first time since April of 2022.

Nashville hosts CF Montreal on Saturday. The Union host St. Louis City on Saturday.

