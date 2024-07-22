LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed United States left-back Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United on a six-year contract.

The 19-year-old Wiley is joining for a fee that is reported to be worth $11 million.

He has been part of Atlanta’s first team since 2022 and made his senior debut for the U.S. national team against Mexico last October.

Wiley is currently in Paris to play for the U.S. in the Olympic soccer tournament and is reportedly expected to spend next season on loan at Strasbourg, which is part of the same ownership group as Chelsea.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer