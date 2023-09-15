TSN and TSN+ have you covered with a jam-packed weekend on the horizon, including CFL, NCAA and NFL games, UFC Fight Night, Formula One and NASCAR racing, and MLS, La Liga and NWSL soccer action.

The slate is headlined by a title bout between Alexa Grasso taking on Valentina Shevchenko in a flyweight rematch at UFC Fight Night and Colorado’s Coach Prime getting his first taste of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

After besting Shevchenko in their initial meeting back in March at UFC 285, Grasso looks to make it two in a row as the two collide at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., in the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Over on TSN+, Coach Prime and his 2-0 Colorado Buffaloes host their in-state rival Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in the NCAA's Game of the Week.

Saturday's tilt marks the first meeting between the two schools since the Buffaloes' last win in 2019 as the Pac-12 conference restricted schools to conference-only competition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

More NCAA Football action on TSN, TSN+

Elsewhere in the college ranks Saturday, Florida State takes on Boston College in an all-ACC game While Nick Saban’s Alabama look to get back in the win column as they take on South Florida. West Virginia hosts Pitt in the nightcap.

Watch all day coverage of the triple-header, starting with College Gameday at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on TSN2

Coverage on TSN+ Saturday also includes Iowa State vs. Ohio, Kansas State vs. Missouri, LSU vs. Mississippi State and Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion, all kicking off at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Four more games kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT headlined by Oklahoma vs. Tulsa, with another two, including Texas A&M and UL Monroe, at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

The action continues into the night with a total of seven games start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and beyond, including Tennessee vs. Florida.

CFL on TSN action kicks off Friday

Week 15 in the CFL kicks off with a Friday Night Football doubleheader starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the rubber match between the East-leading Toronto Argonauts traveling to Percival Molson Stadium to take on the Montreal Alouettes.

Canadian quarterback Tre Ford marches his Edmonton Elks into Mosaic Stadium to take on the Roughriders in the finale at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT.

The action the continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting with Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a rematch of the 107th and 108th Grey Cups at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

With the Bombers headed to the postseason for a seventh consecutive year, the Tiger-Cats look to keep the hopes of a home Grey Cup alive as well as delay a home playoff game for their rival Toronto Argonauts with a win at Tim Hortons Field.

Coverage heads westward at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT as Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions host Dustin Crum and the Ottawa Redblacks.

At 8-4 on the season, the Lions can challenge the Bombers' quest for a divisional crown with a win, while the Redblacks can nip at the third-place Tiger-Cats’ heels with a win.

F1, NASCAR coverage on TSN, TSN+

Coverage from Formula One’s Singapore Grand Prix starts Friday and leads into Sunday’s race at 7:55 a.m. ET/4:55 a.m. PT. F1 Grand Prix Sunday starts at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on TSN1 and TSN5, while additional bonus coverage from around the track and inside the cars will be available for TSN+ subscribers on the F1 Multiplex.

Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-extending 11th straight race win on Sunday Red Bull, who could also clinch their second straight Constructors’ Championship.

TSN is also your home for NASCAR coverage all weekend long with practice and qualifying available on TSN+ for both the Xfinity Series Food City 300 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) and the Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT) on Friday.

Racing action starts with the Food City 300 Friday night on TSN5, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. On Saturday, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be on TSN3, with coverage ahead of the white flag starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

NFL action on TSN, TSN+

After drama-filled Week 1, the NFL returns to TSN and TSN+ on Sunday highlighted by NFL RedZone coverage commencing at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, streaming exclusively on TSN+ with wall-to-wall, commercial-free coverage of all Week 2.

Gameday coverage first starts at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT with NFL Countdown on TSN1 and TSN4.

After an impressive first game as the team’s new starter, Jordan Love leads the Green Bay Packers into Atlanta to take on the 1-0 Falcons on 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1 and TSN4.

After a thumping at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Daniel Jones and his New York Giants look to rebound against Canadian Jesse Luketa and the Arizona Cardinals in the 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT window on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Sunday Night Football heads to Foxborough for an all-AFC East matchup between the Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins and Mac Jones' New England Patriots on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App at 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT.

Rugby World Cup on TSN, TSN+

The 2023 Rugby World Cup continues from France on Friday with New Zealand looking to bounce back from their opening loss as they take on Namibia.

Saturday will see a triple-header on TSN+, starting with Samoa vs. Chile at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT, followed by Wales vs. Portugal at 11:45 a.m. ET /8:45 a.m. PT and Ireland vs. Tonga at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.

Sunday also features a TSN+ triple-header with South Africa facing Romania in the early game, followed by Australia vs. Fiji and England vs. Japan.

The latter two games on both days will also be available LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Soccer action on TSN, TSN+

Action from the pitch this weekend includes CF Montreal facing the Chicago Fire on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, followed by the Portland Thorns facing the OL Reign on TSN3.

On Sunday, Real Madrid will be taking on Real Sociedad in La Liga action at 2:55 p.m. ET/11:55 a.m. PT on TSN5, followed by more NWSL coverage, with the Chicago Red Stars facing Angel City. A triple-header of soccer action wraps up Austin FC facing the Portland Timbers in MLS action at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

TSN+ includes nine LaLiga matchups, headlined by Atletico Madrid facing Valencia at 10:09 a.m. ET/7:09 a.m. PT on Saturday and Barcelona taking on Real Betis on Saturday at 2:54 p.m. ET/11:54 a.m. PT.

NWSL action on TSN+ kicks off with the Racing Louisville facing the Houston Dash at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and continues Saturday with San Diego Wave facing the Kansas City Current on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Baseball bookends weekend slate

End your weekend with Sunday Night Baseball coverage from Wrigley Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago Cubs on TSN2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.