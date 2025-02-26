Brian White is sticking around in BC.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced an extension for the United States striker through 2027.

White, 29, is the club's all-time leading scorer in the MLS era with 48 league goals in 116 appearances over five seasons.

“Brian represents exactly the type of player that defines the identity of the team that we have been building over the past several years,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He is both relentless and humble in his pursuit of excellence, working as hard as any player you will find, and he is always finding ways to improve himself. His numbers, which are impressive in their own right, only begin to tell the story of what Brian has brought to our club. We are thrilled to have him committed as we continue to push towards our collective goals."

A native of Flemington, NJ, White joined the team in 2021 in a trade from the New York Red Bulls. With New York, White had 15 goals in 47 appearances across four seasons.

Vancouver has become a second home, and it’s special to be a part of this club and this community,” White said in a statement. “The fans have always voiced their support not only for myself but the entire team, and that motivates us to always strive higher. We’ll continue to push to make history together. I will continue giving everything I can to bring success to Vancouver.”

Internationally, White has been capped three times by the USMNT and scored his first goal in a January friendly against Costa Rica.

The Whitecaps opened up their 2025 MLS campaign with a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers last Saturday. Down 2-1 on aggregate, they return to action on Thursday in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.