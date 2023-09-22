TSN and TSN+ have you covered with a jam-packed weekend on the horizon, including CFL, NCAA Football, UFC Fight Night, Formula One and NASCAR racing, Tennis, MLS, and La Liga soccer action.

The slate is headlined with a jam-packed NFL Sunday including the Detroit Lions hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, followed by the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Arizona Cardinals at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN4.

Watch NFL Sunday coverage beginning LIVE at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also watch Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with both teams looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

Viewers can keep tabs of the entire NFL Sunday slate with NFL RedZone available with a subscription to TSN+.

Coverage then moves to Sunday Night Football where Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers battle Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m.PT on TSN3/4/5.

Sunday Night Football coverage beings LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed of this game where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

NCAA Football action on TSN, TSN+

College football kicks off Friday with NC State looking for their third win as they duel winless Virginia team with a subscription to TSN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

TSN's coverage then moves to a college football doubleheader that sees No. 4 Florida State take on Clemson at Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT followed by Coach Prime's No. 19-ranked Colorado Buffaloes taking on the No. 10-ranked Oregon Ducks at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on TSN3.

Watch all day coverage of the doubleheader, starting with College Gameday at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Coverage on TSN+ on Saturday includes Army vs. Syracuse, Auburn vs. Texas A&M, Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech vs. Marshall, and Western Kentucky vs. Troy, all kicking off at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Four more games kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT headlined by BYU vs. Kansas, with another two, including UTSA and Tennessee, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The action continues into the night with a total of six games, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and beyond including No. 1-ranked Georgia taking on UAB and No. 3-ranked Texas battling Baylor.

View the full lineup on TSN+ here.

CFL on TSN action kicks off Friday

Week 16 in the CFL kicks off with a Friday Night Football doubleheader starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT with the Ottawa Redblacks trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on TSN3/5.

Then Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions will try to pull even with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the top of the West Division standings with a win over the Edmonton Elks at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1.

The action continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting with Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes looking to maintain their hold of second place in the East Division against the Calgary Stampeders at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN4/5.

Coverage then moves to BMO Field where the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts host their QEW rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats with Hamilton trying to catch Montreal for second place in the division.

F1, NASCAR coverage on TSN, TSN+

Coverage from Formula One’s Japanese Grand Prix starts Friday and leads into Sunday’s race at 12:55 a.m. ET/9:55 p.m. PT. Japanese Grand Prix coverage starts Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on TSN4 and TSN5, while additional bonus coverage from around the track and inside the cars will be available for TSN+ subscribers on the F1 Multiplex.

Max Verstappen is looking to get back on the winner's podium after he finished fifth at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend. His Red Bull team can clinch the Constructors' Championship if they outscore Mercedes by any margin and avoid being outscored by Ferrari by 24 points.

TSN is also your home for NASCAR coverage all weekend long with practice and qualifying available on TSN+ for both the Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT) and the Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday.

Racing action starts with the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday afternoon on TSN+, with coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. On Sunday, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be on TSN5, with coverage ahead of the white flag starting at 3 p.m. ET/Noon. PT.

MLS and LaLiga action on TSN, TSN+

Action from the pitch this weekend includes Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona facing off against Celta de Vigo on Saturday in LaLiga action starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT on TSN2, followed by the Vancouver Whitecaps taking on Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN3.

TSN+ includes five LaLiga matchups headlined by Real Madrid battling Atletico Madrid at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT.

View the full lineup on TSN+ here.

Rugby World Cup on TSN, TSN+

The 2023 Rugby World Cup continues from France on Friday with Samoa looking to equal England at the top of the Pool D standings with a win over Argentina at 11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT on TSN5 and TSN+.

Saturday will see a triple-header on TSN4 and TSN+, starting with Georgia vs. Portugal at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT, followed by England vs. Chile at 11:45 a.m. ET /8:45 a.m. PT and Ireland vs. South Africa at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT only on TSN+.

Sunday also features a doubleheader with Scotland facing Tonga on TSN+ in the early game, followed by Australia vs. Wales on TSN2 and TSN+.

UFC Fight Night on TSN, TSN+

UFC Fight Night returns to TSN on Saturday with Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev taking on Poland's Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight bout to headline the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2 From UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The festivities begin with the preliminary card headlined by bantamweights Dan Argueta battling Miles Johns beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN2.



Tennis Coverage on TSN, TSN+

The Laver Cup tournament begins on Friday from Vancouver as Team Europe takes on Team World in the three-day tournament.

Team World members includes Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic as an alternate while Team Europe include No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev and No. 9-ranked Casper Ruud.

Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to take on Team Europe's Gael Monfils on Day 1 of the tournament with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on TSN4.

Day 2 Coverage begins on TSN1 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and the final day's coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET/Noon ET also on TSN1.

TSN's tennis coverage also includes the WTA Guadalajara Final on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also watch Days 3 and 4 of the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships on Saturday beginning at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. PT followed by the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championship quarter-finals on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Baseball ends the weekend slate

TSN gets you set up with an evening of baseball with MLB Countdown followed by the San Francisco Giants trying to climb into the NL wild-card race as they take on their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball on TSN2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Baseball coverage begins LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. ET on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also access an alternative broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball with hosts Michael Kay and former all-star and American League MVP Alex Rodriguez LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.