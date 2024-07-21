KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Willy Agada scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute, lifting Sporting KC to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis on Saturday night.

Agada scored with a header from the center of the box, finishing off a well-placed pass by Alan Pulido.

Sporting's Tim Melia made a big save in the 86th minute and St. Louis was limited to three shots on goal to Kansas City's six. Roman Bürki made five saves for St. Louis.

Nökkvi Thórisson got St. Louis on the board first, working hard to set up his right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 42nd minute.

Kansas City had a 58-42% advantage in possession and outshot St. Louis 20-10.

Kansas City (6-14-6, 24 points) remains in 12th place in the Western Conference. St. Louis (4-10-11, 23 points) is in 13th place heading into a month-long break from MLS play.

The MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars takes place in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday and the annual Leagues Cup runs from Friday to Aug. 25.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer