MELBOURNE, Australia — Sofia Kenin is the first player into the Australian Open semifinals. The 21-year-old American beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the opening match of the day on Rod Laver Arena to reach the last four at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Her previous best run at a major was to the fourth round at last year's French Open. Kenin beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the fourth round. Kenin made the key break in the second set in the seventh game against Jobeur after saving three break points of her own in the previous game.