ST. LOUIS — Bellerive is busier than usual on the final day of practice for the PGA Championship.

Players typically are concerned about rest going into the final major of the year because the British Open was only about two weeks ago and the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour are just around the corner. Plans changed on Wednesday because of the rain.

Bellerive received more than an inch of rain on Tuesday, limiting practice time. Tiger Woods only managed to play five holes on a course he hasn't seen in 17 years. Woods says he expects plenty of players on the course, and "I'm going to be one of them."

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy were among those playing as soon as the course was open for play.