1h ago
Elimimian remains out for Roughriders
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian will not make his debut for the Saskatchewan Roughriders Canada Day against the Toronto Argonauts.
The Roughriders kept Elimimian on their one-game injured list for another week, despite Elimimian returning to practice last week.
The Roughriders signed Elimimian in the off-season but the 32-year-old has yet to suit up for the team through two games.
Roughriders general manager Jeremy O'Day said ahead of the regular season Elimimian will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.
Receiver Manny Arceneaux will also remain on the Roughriders' one-game injured list for Saskatchewan's meeting with the Argonauts.