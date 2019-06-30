Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian will not make his debut for the Saskatchewan Roughriders Canada Day against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Roughriders kept Elimimian on their one-game injured list for another week, despite Elimimian returning to practice last week.

The Roughriders signed Elimimian in the off-season but the 32-year-old has yet to suit up for the team through two games.

Roughriders general manager Jeremy O'Day said ahead of the regular season Elimimian will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.

Receiver Manny Arceneaux will also remain on the Roughriders' one-game injured list for Saskatchewan's meeting with the Argonauts.