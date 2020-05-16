Canadian Football League Players' Association President Solomon Elimimian said Friday the CFLPA had a productive meeting with three Members of Parliament.

Today we had a productive meeting with @BlakeRichardsMP @KevinWaugh_CPC @HonStevenBlaney to discuss the CFL in these uncertain times. As an institution that extends beyond the field & always looks to invest in our communities across the country, we look forward to collaborating. pic.twitter.com/vYqRyIJoBO — Solomon Elimimian (@SolomonE56) May 16, 2020

Richards represents Banff-Aidrie. Waugh represents Saskatoon-Grasswood, and Blaney represents Bellechasse—Les Etchemins—Lévis, Quebec. All three are Conservative.

The Players' Association and the league are working together on their funding request from the federal government. The two sides met earlier in the week and are working to deal with various elements of the CBA and the funding request.