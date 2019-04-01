Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that France midfielder Paul Pogba isn't looking for a move away from Old Trafford.

"Paul is happy here, he's playing well," Solskjaer said. "He's going to be a big, big part. You like to build your team round him and that hasn't changed at all."

Solskjaer's comments come on the heels of Pogba conveying his admiration for Real Madrid last week while on international duty.

"Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world," Pogba said. "I've always said it is a dream club for every player."

Solskjaer cautioned that people shouldn't read too much into Pogba's words.

"He didn't talk about himself," Solskjaer said. "He said anyone would like to play for Real Madrid."

Pogba is in his second stint with United, rejoining the club from Juventus in 2016. His relationship with manager Jose Mourinho began to deteriorate and another exit from the Red Devils appeared in the cards until Mourinho's sacking last December.

Under Solskjaer, Pogba has scored nine times.

United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, level on points with third-place Tottenham Hotspur. They are next in action on Tuesday when they visit the Molineux to take on seventh-place Wolves, the club that eliminated United from the FA quarterfinals last month.