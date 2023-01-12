Sony Open on TSN+: How to watch second round

The PGA Tour's first full-field event of the season continues on Friday with the second round of the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, streamed on PGA TOUR LIVE exclusively for TSN+ subscribers.

PGA TOUR LIVE offers 4,300 live and exclusive hours of 35 tournaments, including 13 of the PGA Tour's designated events and comes with a TSN+ subscription.

The field at the 2023 Sony Open is a stacked one featuring six of the top 10 players in the current FedEx Cup standings and nine previous winners of the tournament, including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, K.J. Choi and Zach Johnson.

With coverage beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, the first of two featured groups tees off at 12:50 p.m. ET. Teeing off in the first group are Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim and Hamilton's Mackenzie Hughes, who is looking for his third PGA Tour victory and first since the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.

Then at 1 p.m. ET, the second featured group - made up of Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott - tees off.

The day's featured hole is what's considered the Waialae's signature hole in the Par 4 16th that features a dogleg to the left and palm trees behind the green in a "W" formation.

How to watch the 2023 Sony Open Second Round

When: Friday, Jan. 13

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Where to watch: TSN+