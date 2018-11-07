SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marcus Sorenson had a goal and two assists as the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Barclay Goodrow's second goal of the season broke a 3-all deadlock at 7:25 of the third period. Goodrow also had an assist and Martin Jones made 23 saves for the Sharks, who had dropped six straight to Minnesota.

Joe Thornton and Antti Suomela scored the other goals for San Jose.

Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba scored 2:05 apart early in the third period for the Wild to tie it at 3. Zach Parise also had a goal for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk turned back 18 shots.

Minnesota (8-4-2) had won seven of eight overall and was 12-6-2 over its previous 20 games against the Sharks.

Spurgeon scored at 1:22 of the third and Dumba followed at 3:27.

NOTES: Wild C Eric Staal (illness) sat out after playing in 335 straight games. . C Matt Hendricks was back in the lineup even though he wasn't expected to return from a lower-body injury until Thursday. . Wild forward Mikael Granlund had his point streak snapped at 10 games. ... Sharks C Logan Couture had his point streak stopped at nine games. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton played in his 1,499th game, tying Mike Modano for 19th place on the NHL's career list. ... The Sharks had just two shots on goal in the first period. . Sharks C Tomas Hertl is day to day with a head injury sustained Saturday in a collision with Flyers defenceman Christian Folin.

Wild: At the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Sharks: At the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

