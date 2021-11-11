WHL: Souch has goal, assist to help Oil Kings to victory over Raiders

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Carter Souch had a goal and an assist to help the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 4-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday night.

After Simon Kubicek opened the scoring, Souch tallied early in the second period and set up Dylan Guenther 38 seconds later to make it a 3-0 game.

Reece Vitelli and Hayden Pakkala scored power-play goals in the third period for the hometown Raiders. Jakub Demek sealed the Edmonton win with an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left.

Sebastian Cossa made 41 saves for Edmonton and Carter Serhyenko had 33 stops for Prince Albert.

In other games around the Western Hockey League, the Kelowna Rockets beat the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 and the Vancouver Giants downed the Prince George Cougars 5-3.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes dropped a 5-1 decision to the Winnipeg Ice and the Red Deer Rebels edged the Regina Pats 3-2. The game between the Everett Silvertips and Spokane Chiefs was postponed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.