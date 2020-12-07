AMES, Iowa - Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each while Destanni Henderson had 12. Canadian Laeticia Amihere had four points in seven minutes of action.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

No. 16 ARKANSAS 83, No. 4 BAYLOR 78

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 23 points and Chelsea Dungee added 22 to help Arkansas beat Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (5-1) led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Bears cut it to 78-76 on DiJonai Carrington’s layup with 3:06 left.

Dungee hit two free throws 10 seconds later to restore a four-point edge. NaLyssa Smith’s layup with 29 seconds remaining brought Baylor back within two. Ramirez hit the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Baylor a chance to tie the game.

Caitlin Bickle’s 3-pointer from the top of the key missed and Ramirez sank two free throws to seal the win.

Carrington scored 24 points and Smith added 16 for Baylor (2-1).