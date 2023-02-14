Relegation-threatened Southampton have set their sights on a new manager to succeed Nathan Jones.

BBC Sport's Adam Blackmore reports Jesse Marsch, fired by Leeds on Feb. 6, is Saints' preferred choice.

Dead last in the Premier League on 15 points and four points away from safety, Southampton fired Jones after Sunday's 2-1 loss to 10-man Wolves.

Blackmore notes that the Racine, WI-born Marsch is part of the Red Bull line of coaches, having managed at both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, like former Saints manager Ralph Hassenhuttl and should be able to get the players to buy in quickly.

Marsch, 49, was fired at Elland Road after less than a year in charge in the midst of a seven-match winless run.

DC United manager Wayne Rooney and former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard are also believed to be in the frame for the job.

This is Southampton's 12th straight season in the top flight having last played Championship football in 2011-2012.