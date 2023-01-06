Relegation-threatened Southampton has jumped into the January transfer market with the signing of Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The deal for the Croatia winger is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £8 million.

"Mislav is a significant addition to our squad and I'm delighted we have been able to get him in so quickly," Saints manager Nathan Jones said in a statement. "He's a serious attacking threat and I'm sure anyone who has followed his progress or saw what he achieved at the World Cup will realise the talent he has. We're excited to have him here."

Orsic, 30, has been capped 27 times by Croatia and scored the match-winning goal in the third-place game last month at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He leaves Dinamo as their all-time leading scorer in Europe with 28 goals in the Champions League and Europa League.

Saints are currently last in the table on 12 points with one win in their last 13 matches. They are three points behind West Ham for the final safe place.

Southampton visits Crystal Palace on Saturday in a third-round FA Cup tie before hosting Manchester City on Wednesday in a League Cup quarterfinal match.

Saints return to Premier League action on Jan. 14 when they visit fellow strugglers Everton.