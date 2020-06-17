When Southampton returns to Premier League action on Friday against Norwich City, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won't be wearing the captain's armband.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that the Denmark midfielder had been stripped of the captaincy amid a contract dispute with the team.

"We had an agreement, and [I] made clear that if you decide not to extend your contract, you will not be captain of this team," Hasenhuttl said. "He knows that he is an important player for this club. I think we have found a good agreement."

England midfielder James Ward-Prowse will assume the captaincy for the rest of the season.

Hojbjerg, 24, has one year remaining on his current deal. In recent weeks, he's been attached to moves to other clubs including Tottenham Hotspur.

A native of Copenhagen, Hojbjerg is in his fourth season with Saints since a 2016 move from Bayern Munich in a transfer worth just under £13 million.

He has made 129 appearances across all competitions for the team, including 19 in the Premier League this season.

With eight matches remaining, Southampton sits seven points up on the drop zone and are looking to ensure an eighth straight season in the top flight for 2020-2021.