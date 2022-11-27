Germany, Spain scoreless after opening half in battle of soccer powerhouses

In a clash of former World Cup champion superpowers, Germany and Spain are scoreless following the opening half of their Group E matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Germany had a goal disallowed in the 39th minute because of offside.

Germany thinks they've taken the lead, but VAR proves offside and negates the goal. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OM1qOHUYBp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Spain has held 65 per cent of the possession while Germany sits at 35 per cent. Spain leads the shots battle as well, 4-3.

Spain defeated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener while Germany suffered a stunning 2-1 loss to Japan.

Germany has won four men's World Cups (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) while Spain won in 2010.