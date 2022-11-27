1h ago
Germany, Spain scoreless after opening half in battle of soccer powerhouses
In a clash of former World Cup champion superpowers, Germany and Spain are scoreless following the opening half of their Group E matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
TSN.ca Staff
Germany had a goal disallowed in the 39th minute because of offside.
Spain has held 65 per cent of the possession while Germany sits at 35 per cent. Spain leads the shots battle as well, 4-3.
Spain defeated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener while Germany suffered a stunning 2-1 loss to Japan.
Germany has won four men's World Cups (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) while Spain won in 2010.