Before Canada takes the field for their second match at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Wednesday morning against Ireland, two teams have the opportunity to reach the Round of 16 when Japan meets Costa Rica and Spain takes on Zambia.

The 2011 champions, Japan did exactly what needed to be done to open their tournament and now sit on the precipice of the knockout round for the fifth time in nine World Cups.

Nadeshiko Japan routed Zambia 5-0 on goals from Riko Ueki, Jun Endo, Mina Tanaka and a brace from Hinata Miyazawa. All of Japan's goals were scored from the 43rd minute on.

"I missed a few chances in the first half, but I'm happy I managed to score," Miyazawa said of her goals after the match. "I'm happy that I trusted [19-year-old midfielder] Aoba [Fujino] and that I ran so much. I had decided to go to the bench after scoring a goal. I think it was a victory for the whole team."

While Japan heads into their second match brimming with confidence, Las Ticas know that their backs are against the wall. After an opening 3-0 loss to Spain, a defeat against Japan will end their chances of advancing to the Round of 16.

"Obviously, we let ourselves down in the first game," manager Amelia Valverde said after the match. "We lost focus as a team and let in three goals. Spain and their players had free rein to play their normal game and we must congratulate them on the victory. That said, the players always give it their all and, however disappointing it was, we have to put it aside now and concentrate on the upcoming match."

Costa Rica is still looking for their first World Cup victory, having lost two and drawn one game in their only previous appearance at the tournament, in Canada in 2015. Worrying for Las Ticas heading into the Japan match is that they managed only 19 per cent possession against La Roja. In facing a team as defensively responsible as Nadeshiko Japan, a similar number will almost assuredly result in disaster. The key, then, will be getting the offence clicking. Only Melissa Herrera managed a shot on net against Spain.

In the group's another match, a similar scenario is in play: a team coming off of a big win in their opener can advance with a win over a team blown out in their first game and facing elimination.

Spain can reach the Round of 16 for a second straight World Cup with a victory, while Zambia knows its World Cup is over with a second defeat.

La Roja got the job done in their opener with the 3-0 win over Costa Rica on goals from Aitana Bonmati, Esther Gonzalez and an own goal from Valeria del Campo that opened the scoring. Not only did Spain dominate in possession, but they clicked on distribution as well, completing 83 per cent of passes.

Despite being heavy favourites, La Roja don't expect Zambia to roll over for them.

“We’ve got two tough games ahead," Real Madrid forward Athenea del Castillo said. "Zambia are a very strong team who move the ball forward very well. We have to carry on playing our own game. We know as a team where we have to focus on getting better. Creating chances is the main thing. If we do that, sooner or later we’ll score, we’re quite relaxed about that."

While Zambia held out for almost an entire half against Japan, the bottom fell out heading into the second 45. Like with Costa Rica against Spain, Zambia offered almost nothing going forward against Japan, not even registering a single shot. In order to compete with a high-powered La Roja, Zambia's difference maker, Barbra Banda needs to be more involved. A lack of service meant that Banda had only 32 touches against Japan. That absolutely must change against a Spain team that commands similar respect.

“Spain are a good team, and they’re not an opponent where you can say that we’re going to take the three points – we’re going to have to work hard to try and get them," Zambia forward Racheal Kundanajani said.

Group B's final matchday is set for July 31.