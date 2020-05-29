Why Davies' performance vs. Dortmund will go down as one of his most important games

Spain's National Council announced Friday that La Liga will resume on June 11, approximately three months after COVID-19 forced its pausing.

"The Spanish football federation [RFEF] and La Liga have agreed, as part of the Contact Group formed together with the National Sports Council [CSD], the format of the eleven remaining matchdays to complete La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank [the first and second divisions]," read an official statement.

The first division will resume June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. Twenty-eight other matches will take place over the next four days.

All will be closed to fans.