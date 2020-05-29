Spain's National Council announced Friday that La Liga will resume on June 11, approximately three months after COVID-19 forced its pausing.

"The Spanish football federation [RFEF] and La Liga have agreed, as part of the Contact Group formed together with the National Sports Council [CSD], the format of the eleven remaining matchdays to complete La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank [the first and second divisions]," read an official statement.

The first division will resume June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. Twenty-eight other matches will take place over the next four days.

All will be closed to fans.

 