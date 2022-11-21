Spain vs. Costa Rica: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Spain takes on Costa Rica to open their tournaments.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting this Sunday, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Spain is looking for their second World Cup championship after being bounced out of the 2018 tournament by Russia in the Round of 16.

The seventh-ranked country in the world is led by 19-year-old midfielder Pedri who has three goals in 14 matches for Barcelona of La Liga this year.

You can also watch every game in the native language of the countries involved with TSN.ca bonus coverage.

Costa Rica is making their sixth appearance at the World Cup after going 6-0-1 in their last seven games in order to qualify.

The 31st-ranked team is the only one to make a quarter-finals appearance (2014) in the last four World Cups.

Costa Rica will be led by 35-year-old goaltender Keylor Navas who has an 11-2-6 record this season with seven shutouts for Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1.

How to watch FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Costa Rica

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pregame Start Time: 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT



Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App



Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.