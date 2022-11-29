1h ago
Spain vs. Japan: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup
TSN.ca Staff
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Spain takes on Japan in a crucial Group E match in the standings.
Spain sits at the top of Group E after destroying Costa Rica 7-0 last Wednesday and then playing to a 1-1 draw with Germany on Sunday. They need a result to guarantee a ticket to the knockout stage
Japan shocked everyone with a comeback 2-1 victory over Germany last Wednesday but followed it up by losing 1-0 to Costa Rica on Sunday.
A win against Spain would go a long way to advancing to the Round of 16, but Japan needs a Costa Rica tie or Costa Rica loss to Germany in order to guarantee clinching a knockout round berth.
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Japan
You can watch Spain vs. Japan, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
When: Thursday, Dec. 1
Pregame Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT
Where to watch: CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.