The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Spain takes on Japan in a crucial Group E match in the standings.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Spain sits at the top of Group E after destroying Costa Rica 7-0 last Wednesday and then playing to a 1-1 draw with Germany on Sunday. They need a result to guarantee a ticket to the knockout stage

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Japan shocked everyone with a comeback 2-1 victory over Germany last Wednesday but followed it up by losing 1-0 to Costa Rica on Sunday.

A win against Spain would go a long way to advancing to the Round of 16, but Japan needs a Costa Rica tie or Costa Rica loss to Germany in order to guarantee clinching a knockout round berth.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Japan

You can watch Spain vs. Japan, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1

Pregame Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.