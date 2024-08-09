Spain wins Olympic gold in men's soccer after defeating France in extra time thriller

PARIS (AP) — It’s been a golden summer for Spanish soccer.

Less than a month after winning the European Championship, Spain followed up with a thrilling 5-3 extra-time victory in the Olympic men’s final against France on Friday.

Sergio Camello’s two goals eventually settled an epic match in Spain's favor after France fought back from 3-1 down to force extra time at Parc des Princes.

“We are the happiest children in the world,” said Camello, who had come on as an 83rd-minute substitute and likely made himself a national icon.

Spain’s coach Santi Denia said his players deserved to cry “tears of joy” after “such a long-suffering match.”

Long-suffering for the players, maybe. But for anyone watching, it will live in the memory as a classic.

France took an early lead through Enzo Millot but Spain replied with three goals in 10 minutes as Barcelona star Fermin Lopez Lopez struck twice and Alex Baena made it 3-1 in the 28th minute.

Roared on by passionate home crowd, France mounted a late fightback in the second half after Maghnes Akliouche scored in the 79th. France pushed the game to extra time when Jean-Phillipe Mateta equalized from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute.

But the momentum swung once again when Camello lifted over France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the 100th and he got his second when racing away from his own half in the first minute of time added on.

The forward tore off his shirt and was quickly swamped by teammates and substitutes, who piled onto the field from the touchline in frenzied celebrations.

Spain, which lost the final to Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, became the first European gold medalist in men’s soccer since it last won the tournament at the Barcelona Games in 1992.

Not even during Spain's dominant run of winning back-to-back Euros and the World Cup from 2008-2012, could it add to that sole Olympic gold.

That wait ended in Paris and underlined the power of Spanish soccer once again. Spain also won the under 19s European Championship last month — beating France in the final.

The Olympic victory marked a personal double for Lopez and Baena who were both part of the Euro 2024-winning squad.

“What a summer. And I hope this summer never ends so we can continue winning,” Baena said. “I am very happy to have made history with Spain.”

It was another painful defeat in a final for a France team after losing on penalties to Argentina at the World Cup in 2022. Like then, the French players showed their resilience to battle back from a losing position and force extra time — only to fall short again.

While Camello’s goals ultimately ended French hopes of a first Olympic gold since Los Angeles 1984, the crowd continued to cheer loudly as coach Thierry Henry and his players showed their appreciation with a lap of honor after the final whistle.

“We tried to respond as best we could,” Henry said. "France is beautiful when we are all together, when we unite. It was a wonderful sight to see those flags, red, white and blue.

“People from the get-go wanted to support us. We lost tonight, but they kept singing.”

Spain’s victory ended the dominance of Latin American nations for the last five editions of the Olympics. Brazil and Argentina won twice in that time, with Mexico also taking gold.

Nigeria won at Atlanta 1996 and Cameroon at Sydney 2000.

Women’s soccer is also thriving in Spain after the national team won the World Cup last year. But it could not add to that success at the Olympics, with Spain’s women’s team losing 1-0 to Germany in the bronze medal match earlier on Friday.

