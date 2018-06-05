SAN DIEGO — Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

Clayton Richard (4-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres, who have won six of seven and remain in last place in the NL West.

Nine of the Padres' 13 hits were for extra bases.

The Padres sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring seven runs on a triple, four doubles, a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly. Spangenberg tripled in a run, Hosmer doubled in two and Travis Jankowski and Jose Pirela each had an RBI double. Lopez hit an RBI single and Freddy Galvis hit a sac fly.

Braves starter Julio Teheran walked Pirela opening the fifth and then was visited for the second time in the game by the team trainer. He then came out with an undisclosed injury. Luiz Gohara came on and allowed six runs and six hits.

Teheran (4-4) allowed four runs and five hits, walked three and struck out two.

Teheran gave three homers. Hosmer went deep in the first, his seventh, and Spangenberg connected with one out in the second, his fourth. Lopez led off the fourth with his third.

Reyes homered off Peter Moylan leading off the sixth, his fifth.

Richard allowed three runs and six hits, struck out five and walked two. He gave up a two-run double to Charlie Culberson an RBI single to Ender Inciarte.

OH WELL

Braves first base coach Eric Young tried to throw a foul ball into the crowd in the third inning but didn't throw it hard enough to get it over the new extended netting at Petco Park. His second try came up short, too, so the smiling coach instead rolled it to a bat boy.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (6-1, 2.73) is scheduled to start Tuesday night. He beat San Diego 3-0 last year, allowing six hits in six innings while striking out eight.

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-1, 3.65) is set to make his sixth start. It will be his most since making since making 10 with Colorado in 2015.

