Babcock on Marner: "It looks like it's junior again for him"

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs held a media availability at the United Center ahead of tonight's game against the Blackhawks.

Toronto is making a change on defence tonight with Martin Marincin replacing rookie Igor Ozhiganov.

"He's been great, but we didn't think he was as good last night," head coach Mike Babcock said of the KHL product.

Marincin played two games for the Leafs last season in late December. leafs sparks

"It's up to him," said Babcock. "The NHL's not easy and you got to find your confidence at this level and it's very apparent just in watching our guys the difference between the American Hockey League and the NHL."

---

Garret Sparks, who grew up in a suburb of Chicago, will play his first ever game at the United Center.

“I used to go a lot of times to see who the Hawks were playing in the early 2000s, because it wasn’t going too hot for them at that point," Sparks recalled. "I was a big Dallas Stars fan at that time and I was able to see Marty Turco, who was like my goalie hero at that time. I was up on the edge (of the glass) for warm-ups and I had a little replica mask of his from Michigan and he ended up signing it. So, I had formative moments there. Things that made me want to keep playing goalie, things that inspired me to try and get to that level one day. And, you know, it’s nice to realize that day is here. You know, you had 25 years to prepare for it, better be ready."

It will be the first NHL game for Sparks since April 2016.

"He should take it all in," said Babcock. "I mean, you're a kid, you're from Chicago, you grew up, you earned your way here and now you get your opportunity, what are you going to do with it? I'd just be loose and driving, enjoy it all and then play. And make a save, make the first save and then relax and if things don't go well be mentally tough enough to get that loop spinning your head out of your head and get playing."

Cam Ward starts for the Blackhawks.

Leafs' Sparks on hometown start: 'Had 25 years to prepare, better be ready' Growing up near Chicago, Garret Sparks attended many Blackhawks games as a kid and even made it out to a couple of Stanley Cup parades in recent years. He will have plenty of family in attendance on Sunday night as he takes the ice at the United Center for the first time. Sparks worked out with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in the summer gaining some insight on what makes them so effective.

---

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist in last night's loss to the Senators. Both were highlight-reel plays. ​

"Now it looks like it's junior again for him," said Babcock. "In saying all that, he's always had a confidence, but now he's stronger, skates better, shoots better, he's just a better player and understands what the NHL's all about ... The line that was the best last night, obviously, was (John) Tavares' line. They had three guys really going. We're still a work in progress everywhere else."

Teammates were raving about the shifty right winger after the game.

"When he has the puck you play a little bit differently just because of what he's capable of," said Morgan Rielly, who scored off a nice Marner pass. "When he's playing well it's quite evident and I thought he was outstanding tonight."

Matthews dished the puck to Marner during a power play and watched his good friend slice and dice through the Senators defence and Craig Anderson.

"He made an unbelievable play to put it under the guy's stick," said Matthews, "and froze the goalie and went right around him so that's a special play by him."

---

The Leafs will travel to Dallas after the game and have a scheduled day off on Monday.