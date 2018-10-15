Sparks to start in goal for Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Garret Sparks will start in net for the Maple Leafs when Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Head coach Mike Babcock made the announcement Monday morning.

It's an unusual move for Toronto, given that usual starter Frederik Andersen had a day of rest after the Maple Leafs' 4-2 win on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Sparks made 25 saves but allowed six goals in his only start this season, a wild 7-6 overtime victory over Chicago last week.

Andersen has a 4-1 record with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage so far this season.